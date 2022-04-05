EN RU FR PT
Missing 3-year-od AMBER alert Faith form Bothell found safe

Society

3-year-old Faith Collins, a girl from Bothell who as reported missing Tuesday morning, found safe. The investigation is continuing, yet the AMBER alert is now canceled.

Earlier investigators that Faith's mother came home and took the girl until an apartment unit. When she was inside, she recognised the sounds of screeching tire, she went outside and saw that her daughter was kidnapped in someone's car.

Later police said Faith was found safe. They also located the car connected with the investigation. Police has not yet named a suspect description.

FOX 13 Morning News asked Jennifer, Faith's mother, for a comment.

"I know they got the Amber Alert out, but there needs to be more done. For every hour she is gone, I have less of a chance of having her come home. For every minute she could be gone forever. I need her home."

 

Author`s name: Editorial Team
