Missing 3-year-od AMBER alert Faith form Bothell found safe

3-year-old Faith Collins, a girl from Bothell who as reported missing Tuesday morning, found safe. The investigation is continuing, yet the AMBER alert is now canceled.

Earlier investigators that Faith's mother came home and took the girl until an apartment unit. When she was inside, she recognised the sounds of screeching tire, she went outside and saw that her daughter was kidnapped in someone's car.

Later police said Faith was found safe. They also located the car connected with the investigation. Police has not yet named a suspect description.

FOX 13 Morning News asked Jennifer, Faith's mother, for a comment.