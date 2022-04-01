EN RU FR PT
D.C. police: Multiple fetuses found at the home of an anti-abortion activist

Five fetuses were found during an examination of home of a director of the 'Progressive Anti-abortion Uprising' Lauren Handy after Washington D.C. police got a tip about 'potential bio-hazard materials' at the house, authorities report.

Policemen were intended to investigate a tip about 'potential bio-hazard materials', when the D.C. Chief Medical Examiner's Office made the discovery. 

The investigators say that the fetuses were aborted in accordance with D.C. law, but the originals rest unknown. There has been no arrests connected to this discovery.

The fetuses were found during the arrest of an anti-abortion activist, Lauren Handy, as part of a federal indictment. Handy earlier was to block patients from entering an abortion clinic in D.C. on October 22, 2020.

Author`s name: Editorial Team
