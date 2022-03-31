HBO announces the premiere date of Game of Thrones prequel series

House of the Dragon, the prequel series of Game of Thrones HBO show how has an official premiere date. The network will show the long-awaited tv series this August on HBO and HBO Max.

The official HBO Twitter account posted the image of the new show's logo with a dragon. The account wrote "August 21. #HouseoftheDragon".

The new show will be based on the story of 300-year reign of House Targaryen, House of the Dragon, based off Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's companion book of the same name.