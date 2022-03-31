Bruce Willis takes a break in acting due to a cognitive disorder condition

The 67-year-old american actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia, he is accordingly takes a break in acting as this diagnosis affects his cognitive abilities, specifically communicative skills.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," says the family statement.

The statement is written by his wife, Emma, his daughters and his ex-wife Demi Moore.

Aphasia causes progressive, degenerative harm to one's ability to communicate, specifically speak, write and understand. verbal and written text.