Yeltsin's granddaughter lives abroad and publishes explicit photos of herself

The youngest of the six grandchildren of the first president of Russia Boris Yeltsin, Maria Yumashev, was born in London. Since then, the 19-year-old offspring of the presidential family has been permanently living abroad.

Maria gets chic things, defiles with expensive jewelry, eats in restaurants.

Now Maria Yumasheva lives in France, in the resort of St. Barth. From there, she posted a picture of herself in a bikini on social media, showing off her tanned body.

Maria has a romantic relationship with football player Fedor Smolov. Some media even claimed that the 32-year-old Smolov was ready to make a proposal to Masha. However, recently, Yeltsin's granddaughter has stopped posting photos with Smolov.