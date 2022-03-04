EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK

Society

Ukrainian-born oligarch Mikhail Tolstosheya, who changed his name to Mikhail Watford after moving to the UK, was found dead, The Guardian reports.

Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK

Watford's body was found on Monday, Feb. 28, the Surrey County Police said. A gardener found the man's body in the garage of his house that was said to be worth 18 million pounds.

Watford's mental state was affected by the aggravation of the crisis in Ukraine, a person close to Watford's family told The Sun.

The police said that they would file investigation into the tycoon's death. The police believe that Mikhail Watford could be assassinated.

Watford was born in Ukraine in 1955. In 1999, he became a shareholder of OAO Neftekhimik Prykarpattya. He made his fortune in the oil and gas industry. Having moved to the UK in the 2000s, the oligarch switch to real estate business. Watford is survived by three children.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine

Russian general killed in Ukraine
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Russia stops oil supplies to United States
World
Chechen special forces capture Ukraine's largest army base
Russia
Russia plans to declare martial law?
John V. Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths John V. Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Artamonov NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia Alexander Artamonov
World
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Russia
Billionaire Oleg Deripaska: Russia plunges into chaos of very long crisis
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
World
Ukraine expects over 20,000 foreign mercenaries
Last materials
Facebook blocked in Russia
Chechen President Kadyrov about Ukraine crisis: 'We have jihad!'
Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK
Putin tells German Chancellor Scholz what he wants
Ukrainian President Zelensky flees to Poland
Video shows wreckage of world's largest transport aircraft, Antonov An-225
Ukraine — Dispelling Western Myths
Conflict, where Censorship turns Propaganda into Information and Vitriol
Russian forces take full control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Russian Parliament approves law about 15 years in jail for fake news about army
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy