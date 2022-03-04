Ukrainian oligarch found dead in UK

Ukrainian-born oligarch Mikhail Tolstosheya, who changed his name to Mikhail Watford after moving to the UK, was found dead, The Guardian reports.

Watford's body was found on Monday, Feb. 28, the Surrey County Police said. A gardener found the man's body in the garage of his house that was said to be worth 18 million pounds.

Watford's mental state was affected by the aggravation of the crisis in Ukraine, a person close to Watford's family told The Sun.

The police said that they would file investigation into the tycoon's death. The police believe that Mikhail Watford could be assassinated.

Watford was born in Ukraine in 1955. In 1999, he became a shareholder of OAO Neftekhimik Prykarpattya. He made his fortune in the oil and gas industry. Having moved to the UK in the 2000s, the oligarch switch to real estate business. Watford is survived by three children.