Victoria Beckham comes under criticism for posting illegal photoshoot of her son

British designer and singer Victoria Beckham has faced criticism on Instagram for posting the candid photoshoot of her son Cruz Beckham for i-D magazine. 

Victoria Beckham published a few pictures from a photo shoot of the 17-year-old young man, in which he appeared shirtless or in body-revealing outfits. 

On one of the photos, Beckham is depicted sitting shirtless in white boxers. In this shot, he Cruz created the iconic photo shoot of his father, football player David Beckham, for Arena Homme Magazine in 2000.

Victoria Beckham's Instagram followers found Cruz Beckham's photos too obscene for his age. Many people cracked down on Victoria for her parenting. 

  • "What is this?" 
  • "Not a good message!" 
  • "That's scary. So sad!" 
  • "Stop sexualising children!"
  • "I don't wanna see a 17-year-old like that!" 
  • "No please. Looks like a stoned junky on crack… really a big NO!
  • "Time to dele Instagram," people wrote in comments to the pics. 

Last October, Victoria Beckham's looks raised many eyebrows when she appeared on Good Morning America. Many were frightened by the changes that happened to Victoria's face. People noticed that Victoria made lip injections that made her mouth look as if it did not belong to her face. 

