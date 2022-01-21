Russian adult dwarf blogger Hasbik appears as little kid in fast food chain ad

KFC restaurant chain in the UK posted a photo of popular Dagestan dwarf blogger Khasbulla Magomedov (aka Hasbik) on Twitter. His picture was used in an advertising campaign of the fast food chain.

The photo pictures Hasbik sitting on the front seat of a car and having a an expression of surprise on his face. The caption for the picture reads: When mum says "we've got food at home".

Most UK users did not recognize Hasbik, who appeared in the ad of the fast food chain, but found the joke funny. Users from Russia also left a few comments in the post.

"He is Hasbik. He is 19, a UFC fighter," a person wrote. "I wish my mother took me to KFC when I was 19”, another user wrote.

In July 2021, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, invited Hasbik to his home and gave him a Mercedes car.

Khasbulla Magomedov became widely popular in social media owing to his unusual appearance. Due to a genetic disorder, he weighs 18 kilograms and is 93 centimeters tall. Hasbik, who is 19 years of age, is active on his Instagram page, where he shares moments from his life with his followers.