Kremlin comments on Kanye West's possible meeting with Putin

The Russian presidential administration does not act as a vis-a-vis of US artist Kanye West, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Billboard said that the rapper was planing to come to Russia to meet with the president. In this regard, Peskov was asked whether the administration of the Russian president, which works to ensure the communication of the head of state with various organizations and officials, was ready to consider Kanye West's proposal for a personal meeting with Putin.

"I don't think that the presidential administration is the performer's vis-a-vis,” Peskov said.

On January 11, it was reported that Kanye West had plans to come to Russia to have a meeting with President Putin in Moscow. Amir Sudan, the confidant and strategic advisor to the artist, said that Kanye West could come to Moscow in spring or summer, Billboard said.

In addition to meeting with the Russian president, West plans to hold a Sunday service and develop contacts in the music industry. Reportedly, Kanye West considers signing a deal with Araz Agalarov, entrepreneur and owner of the Crocus Group, and cooperate with singer Emin Agalarov, Billboard also said.

However, later, Kanye West's PR manager Pierre Rougier denied reports about the rapper's plans to visit Russia.

"Entirely fabricated. Work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people," Rougier wrote in an email to Rolling Stone.

