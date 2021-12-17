Russia considers banning surrogate mothers' services for foreigners

A bill to completely ban services of surrogate mothers for foreign nationals on the territory of Russia has been submitted to the parliament, the State Duma, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the head of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, Vasily Piskarev.

"With this bill, we actually support those Russian citizens, potential parents, who would like, but cannot have children for medical reasons,” Piskarev said.

The MP also noted that this bill would protect the rights of children born to surrogate mothers and exclude selling babies abroad.

Earlier, State Duma deputy, chairman of the Just Russia faction, Sergei Mironov, suggested using assisted reproductive technologies only in state medical institutions. ART can be available for couples in registered marriage and single women will be able to apply to ART. In addition, all of them must have Russian citizenship.