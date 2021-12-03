EN RU FR PT
Janitors go on massive brawl in Moscow after snowfall

Society

In Moscow, the police arrested eleven people after a group of janitors went on a massive brawl.

Moscow janitors fight

The brawl took place in Mashkova Street in the centre of Moscow and was captured on video. 

The video shows over six men, wielding snow shovels, punching each other. 

It was reported that the conflict sparked because the natives of Uzbekistan, who were cleaning the roof from snow, were throwing it down onto the part of the yard that had just been cleared by another group of janitors, who were the natives of Kyrgyzstan.

Three people were hurt in the scuffle. All the detainees were charged with petty hooliganism.

