EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain

Society

In Vyborg, an elderly cancer patient, a survivor of the siege of Leningrad, made an incision on her own body to remove excessive fluid from the abdominal cavity. The woman was admitted to a medical institution, where she will receive the required assistance, a paramedic said.

Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain

The woman will receive palliative care. This technique is used to improve the life of a critically ill patient by preventing suffering and pain and providing psychosocial and spiritual support.

Earlier, representatives for the Health Committee of the Leningrad Region said that the question of subsequent medical observation for the woman would be discussed after the patient's condition improves.

On November 22, a resident of Vyborg could no longer deal with the inaction of doctors and made incisions in her abdomen out of desperation in order to release excess fluid that had accumulated there. Before performing the surgery on herself, the woman left a suicide note to her daughter and grandchildren.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Elderly woman performs surgery on herself to relieve pain
Kremlin: Russia is not going to attack anyone
Russia makes unprecedented decision to assemble Kalashnikov rifles in India
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
Popular
World
USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus

The United States and Turkey are discussing a possibility to block the Bosphorus for Russian warships

USA asks Turkey to ban Russian warships from passing through Bosphorus
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
History, traditions
Russian admiral says Kursk submarine sank due to collision with NATO sub
World
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: Ukraine readies a provocative action
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good
Alexander Shtorm Eight years of Ukraine's Maidan: The West wants Ukraine in agony for good Alexander Shtorm Costantino Ceoldo Freedom in danger: Interview with Senator Richard Black Costantino Ceoldo Usam Ozdemirov Gone are the days when Russia looked up to the West Usam Ozdemirov
World
Topic of Russia's allegedly imminent invasion of Ukraine is heating up again
Society
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Society
Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy