Russian man kills himself in airplane toilet while flying home from Egypt

Society

A Russian tourist committed suicide on board an S7 plane en route from the Egyptian resort of Sharm El Sheikh to Samara, Russia. 

During takeoff, when passengers and crew took their seats and buckled themselves, the 48-year-old man got up and headed to the toilet. Flight attendants noticed the man's disappearance after about 15 minutes. They tried to open the toilet door, but the latch was blocked.

Other passengers helped the cabin crew remove the door from hinges. Three tourists, who said that they were doctors, tried to take life-saving efforts to bring the man back to life, albeit to no avail. The aircraft landed at the nearest airport in Cairo. After paramedics arrived, they confirmed that the man was dead. 

Other passengers, who were seated near the deceased man, said that he was acting strangely and talking to himself during the flight. The man's relatives subsequently confirmed that he did have mental problems after he had had a car accident in Thailand (the man was in Thailand before he went to Egypt). 

After the aircraft landed in Cairo, local law enforcement agencies refused to leave the body in Egypt. The body of the deceased was loaded into the luggage compartment and taken to Samara, where the aircraft landed with a delay of five hours.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
