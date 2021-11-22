EN RU FR PT
Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong

In the town of Zheleznodorozhny, the Moscow region, a man was punished after a toilet paper stunt that he performed with his cousin went wrong. 

The man was sentenced to 18 months of community work, the press service of the Moscow Region Prosecutor's Office.

To perform the stunt, the man, together with his cousin, built a pyramid made of packages of toilet paper rolls 1.5 meters high. The latter stood up on top of it, and his relative rammed his car into the pyramid. 

The young man on top of the pyramid, having lost the support under his feet, hit the windshield, slipped along the roof of the car and fell onto the asphalt road. He died from his injuries on the scene. 

The court sentenced the 24-year-old motorist to one year and six months of community work and ordered to withhold ten percent of his monthly earnings to the benefit of the state for the death of his cousin.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
