Russian ER doctors who refused to get vaccinated come under fire

Leonid Roshal, the chief of Russia's National Medical Chamber said that it unacceptable for doctors to refuse to work because of their unwillingness to get vaccinated.

The National Medical Chamber has been on the side of ER doctors for many years, he said. However, putting patients' health at risk and not helping them is a crime that cannot be justified. “We have other forms of disagreement,” concluded Roshal, Interfax reports.

Earlier, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov said that ER workers in Russia's Jewish Autonomous Region, who quit their jobs due to their unwillingness to be vaccinated for COVID-19 should not be considered 'anti-vaxxers'.

On November 4, it was reported that a group of ER doctors working in the town of Obluchye of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia - 15 people in total - refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and quit their jobs.

According to the decree signed by the chief sanitary doctor for the Jewish Autonomous region, 80 percent of all ambulance personnel should be vaccinated by November 15.

Later, another 12 ambulance workers submitted their letters of resignation. The doctors claimed that they had antibodies to coronavirus as they all have additional jobs at a hospital for COVID-19 patients.