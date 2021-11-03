EN RU FR PT
Police officer steals 150 horses and resigns

Society

In the Reublic of Kalmykia, a former assistant to the duty officer at the department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was detained on suspicion of stealing a herd of horses, RTVI reports  citing sources familiar with the investigation.

According to the publication, the former sergeant was detained during the investigation of the case on the theft of over 150 horses. The case was filed in July 2021. The horses were stolen in May, and the former policeman filed for voluntary leave a month later, in June.

The Kalmyk horses belonging to the Angai farm were stolen near the village of Iki-Chonos. The herd was taken to the Volgograd region and sold for 6.9 million rubles ($96,000). A few days after the abduction, the head of the horse farm, Ulyumdzhi Manzhiev, died.

The suspect in the abduction refused to testify, the investigation continues.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
