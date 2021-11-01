Russian babushkas fight security guard to shop, deny QR codes

In the Republic of Buryatia, women pensioners, who did not have QR codes confirming their vaccination status, attacked a security guard and broke into a shopping center. The video of the incident appeared on the Telegram channel of ura.ru publication.

Elderly Russian women came to shop, but the security guard did not let them in and asked them to provide a QR code to confirm the fact of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 (the certificate is valid for six months following the documented fact of recovery from the coronavirus disease).

The women were outraged. They attacked the security guard screaming that the 'QR code' is not a Russian word.

The women won the fight with the security guard, entered the building and rushed to shop. One can hear an eyewitness saying: "That's right, women, it's your right."

Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus infection, the Russian authorities had to implement various restrictions in many regions of Russia. One of them is a requirement to provide a QR code to prove the vaccination status. The code is required to visit public places. Such measures were introduced in Russia for the time of the lockdown, or non-working days, as it is officially known in Russia, starting from October 28. On November 1, the requirement to provide the QR code was lifted in many Russian regions.

In the Republic of Buryatia, however, local Governor Alexei Tsydenov, decided to "ease" the restrictive measures and ordered to replace the QR code with a negative PCR test. Therefore, non-vaccinated individuals will have to provide a negative PCR test taken during the last 72 hours in order to be able to visit public places in the republic.

As of October 31, as many as 40,993 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Russia over the past 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic has thus amounted to 8.513,790.