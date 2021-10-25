Checkpoints to check people's vaccination codes to become reality in Sevastopol

Checkpoints have been deployed at entrances to the city of Sevastopol from October 30 to November 8 to check people's vaccination against coronavirus, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

According to him, QR codes will be checked in order to reduce the influx of tourists to the city, as many intend to spend the lockdown in Russia on the Black Sea coast.

“We definitely do not need an influx of those who have not been vaccinated. They will have to prove that they will not become a source of the infection. Sevastopol residents will be staying at home, and tourists will be spreading the virus further? We must not allow this," the governor said.

As many as 200 additional beds for patients with COVID-19 have been arranged at Sevastopol's Hospital No. 1, he added.

According to the government of Sevastopol, over the past week, an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the region increased by 16 percent.

Earlier in Sevastopol, as in the rest of the Crimean Peninsula, QR codes were introduced for visiting public places. Officials and those employed at transport, resort, financial industries, as well as education, health care, trade, catering and services were ordered to undergo mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

Russia closes cafes and restaurants, cancels entertainment

Meanwhile, the Russians who were vaccinated against COVID-19, should be eligible to two paid days off. President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decree following a meeting with members of the government, a message posted on the Kremlin's website says.

In addition, President Putin instructed the heads of the Russian regions should take measures to cancel all entertaining events and prohibit night working hours for cafes and restaurants (all catering establishments will have to be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.).