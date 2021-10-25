EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Checkpoints to check people's vaccination codes to become reality in Sevastopol

Society » Real life stories

Checkpoints have been deployed at entrances to the city of Sevastopol from October 30 to November 8 to check people's vaccination against coronavirus, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Checkpoints to check people's vaccination codes to become reality in Sevastopol

According to him, QR codes will be checked in order to reduce the influx of tourists to the city, as many intend to spend the lockdown in Russia on the Black Sea coast. 

“We definitely do not need an influx of those who have not been vaccinated. They will have to prove that they will not become a source of the infection. Sevastopol residents will be staying at home, and tourists will be spreading the virus further? We must not allow this," the governor said. 

As many as 200 additional beds for patients with COVID-19 have been arranged at Sevastopol's Hospital No. 1, he added. 

According to the government of Sevastopol, over the past week, an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the region increased by 16 percent. 

Earlier in Sevastopol, as in the rest of the Crimean Peninsula, QR codes were introduced for visiting public places. Officials and those employed at transport, resort, financial industries, as well as education, health care, trade, catering and services were ordered to undergo mandatory vaccination against COVID-19.

Russia closes cafes and restaurants, cancels entertainment

Meanwhile, the Russians who were vaccinated against COVID-19, should be eligible to two paid days off. President Vladimir Putin signed the relevant decree following a meeting with members of the government, a message posted on the Kremlin's website says.

In addition, President Putin instructed the heads of the Russian regions should take measures to cancel all entertaining events and prohibit night working hours for cafes and restaurants (all catering establishments will have to be closed from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m.).

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality
Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shot by Alex Baldwin, was of Ukrainian origin
Burning Russian satellite wows Americans
Russia proceeds to test Superjet New aircraft with Russian-made engine
Fifteen killed in explosion at gunpowder-making plant in Russia
Russia shows preparations for manned flight to the Moon
Putin speaks the truth and shames the devil during Valdai Discussion Club
Adventures in American Education
Recep Erdogan threatens to oust ten ambassadors from Turkey
Popular
Real life stories
In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality

In Crimea, morgues can no longer handle the inflow of dead bodies due to an increase in mortality among COVID-19 patients

In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality
Usam Ozdemirov Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal Usam Ozdemirov John Stanton Adventures in American Education John Stanton Lyuba Lulko Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France Lyuba Lulko
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy