EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality

Society » Real life stories

In Crimea, morgues can no longer handle the inflow of dead bodies due to an increase in mortality among COVID-19 patients, Acting Minister of Health of the region, Konstantin Skorupsky.

In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality

On account of the rising mortality rate, all morgue departments in the republic, both forensic and anatomical ones are facing severe problems.

“We intend to purchase modular refrigerators to help the morgues and to keep the bodies of the deceased in more or less proper condition,” Skorupsky said, The Kommersant newspaper wrote. 

He also acknowledged that the local authorities received numerous complaints from residents. who said that the bodies of their deceased relatives that they received from morgues for burial were in bad condition. In particular, such complaints were reported in the city of Simferopol, the official said. 

According to most recent reports, as many as 92,652 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the Crimea since the beginning of the pandemic; 2,894 patients have died. In October alone, the daily record for the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease in the republic was updated 23 times, The Kommersant notes.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, shot by Alex Baldwin, was of Ukrainian origin
Burning Russian satellite wows Americans
Russia proceeds to test Superjet New aircraft with Russian-made engine
Fifteen killed in explosion at gunpowder-making plant in Russia
Russia shows preparations for manned flight to the Moon
Putin speaks the truth and shames the devil during Valdai Discussion Club
Adventures in American Education
Recep Erdogan threatens to oust ten ambassadors from Turkey
Baltic and Polish MPs walk out when Russian speaker takes rostrum in Athens
Popular
Health
Four mutants of the coronavirus

Four coronavirus mutants are rushing to attack humanity: new strains of the virus have been found in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan. What do we know about them?

Four mutants of the coronavirus
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
Americas
Peru judges accuse world elites of pandemic conspiracy crisis
Columnists
Mr. Biden, you may fool everyone else but you don't fool me
Americas
Donald Trump wants to strike Iran
Usam Ozdemirov Russia wonders how the West may to switch to green energy if it needs black coal Usam Ozdemirov John Stanton Adventures in American Education John Stanton Lyuba Lulko Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France Lyuba Lulko
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Russia must stop Turkey militarily, because Turkey declared war on Russia
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
American state moves to Cancun to care for its freezing citizens
Americas
American state moves to Cancun to care for its freezing citizens
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy