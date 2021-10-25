In Crimea, morgues can no longer cope with COVID-19 mortality

In Crimea, morgues can no longer handle the inflow of dead bodies due to an increase in mortality among COVID-19 patients, Acting Minister of Health of the region, Konstantin Skorupsky.

On account of the rising mortality rate, all morgue departments in the republic, both forensic and anatomical ones are facing severe problems.

“We intend to purchase modular refrigerators to help the morgues and to keep the bodies of the deceased in more or less proper condition,” Skorupsky said, The Kommersant newspaper wrote.

He also acknowledged that the local authorities received numerous complaints from residents. who said that the bodies of their deceased relatives that they received from morgues for burial were in bad condition. In particular, such complaints were reported in the city of Simferopol, the official said.

According to most recent reports, as many as 92,652 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the Crimea since the beginning of the pandemic; 2,894 patients have died. In October alone, the daily record for the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease in the republic was updated 23 times, The Kommersant notes.