EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip

Society » Real life stories

Russian boxer Ilya Medvedev killed a wild bear while on a camping trip, Shot Telegram channel reports. 

Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip

The 23-year-old athlete was returning to the base through the forest after fishing on the Irtysh River. There were two other fishermen with Ilya. A wild bear attacked the men, killing one of them. 

Medvedev fought the beast back. When on his back, the man stabbed the bear multiple times, inflicting the animal the injuries, from which it died. The surviving fisherman took the boxer to the hospital. Medvedev currently remains in intensive care.

Ilya Medvedev is a master of sports in boxing. In July 2019, he won gold at the championship of the Russian Armed Forces, becoming the best boxer in the weight category up to 64 kilograms.

Interestingly, the boxer's last name, Medvedev, is derived from the Russian word 'medved' which translates into English as 'bear'. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Oleg Deripaska says everything he thinks about US establishment
Putin announces lockdown in Russia
Reasons behind bizarre death of four Russian tourists in Albania remain unclear
In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president
Russians say how much they need for comfortable life
Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
Popular
Americas
Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO

How many angels are there on the tip of the needle? This question is just as pointless as an attempt to find an answer to the question of how many NATO missiles there are in Europe

Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Asia
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
Americas
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Alexander Artamonov Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO Alexander Artamonov Lyuba Lulko As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker
Technologies and discoveries
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces lockdown in Russia
Reasons behind bizarre death of four Russian tourists in Albania remain unclear
Real life stories
Reasons behind bizarre death of four Russian tourists in Albania remain unclear
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy