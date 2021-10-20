Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip

Russian boxer Ilya Medvedev killed a wild bear while on a camping trip, Shot Telegram channel reports.

The 23-year-old athlete was returning to the base through the forest after fishing on the Irtysh River. There were two other fishermen with Ilya. A wild bear attacked the men, killing one of them.

Medvedev fought the beast back. When on his back, the man stabbed the bear multiple times, inflicting the animal the injuries, from which it died. The surviving fisherman took the boxer to the hospital. Medvedev currently remains in intensive care.

Ilya Medvedev is a master of sports in boxing. In July 2019, he won gold at the championship of the Russian Armed Forces, becoming the best boxer in the weight category up to 64 kilograms.

Interestingly, the boxer's last name, Medvedev, is derived from the Russian word 'medved' which translates into English as 'bear'.