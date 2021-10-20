EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russians say how much they need for comfortable life

Society » Real life stories

Almost half of Russians (47 percent) believe that a monthly amount of 40-70 thousand rubles ($550-950) would be sufficient for a normal quality of life, including savings, The Vedomosti newspaper wrote with reference to opinion polls conducted by Rosgosstrakh insurance company. 

Russians say how much they need for comfortable life

The amount of income below 40,000 rubles ($550) per month would be enough for 21.4 percent of respondents.

  • As many as 19.6 percent of respondents said that they would be happy with 70-100 thousand rubles ($970-1,400) a month, whereas 6.9 percent said that they would be satisfied with 100-150 thousand rubles ($1,400-2,100) a month.
  • As many as 5.2 percent say that they would need to get up to 150,000 rubles a month to be able to save some money and enjoy a desired quality of life. 

Financial expectations were the highest among residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg. The study also showed that men were more likely to strive for a higher income than women. Russians aged 30-49 mostly opt for an income from 70 to 100 thousand rubles.

In late September, the analytical center of Synergy University published a survey, in which about 67 percent of Russians admitted that they suffered from a shortage of monthly income that they would need for a comfortable life. 

In 2022, the minimum wage in Russia will amount to 13,617 rubles (about $200), which is 6.4 percent higher than in 2021.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges
Russia puts an end to NATO mission in Moscow
Turkey to switch from USA's F-35 to Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighter aircraft
Europe unhappy with both too much and too little gas from Russia
Americans fear Sukhoi Su-57 will 'kill their F-35
Popular
Americas
Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO

How many angels are there on the tip of the needle? This question is just as pointless as an attempt to find an answer to the question of how many NATO missiles there are in Europe

Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Asia
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Turkey. The latest and breaking news from Turkey
Turkey's Erdogan does not sleep well because of a handful of WWII victors
Technologies and discoveries
Russia upgrades its coastal missile systems with new ammo
Alexander Artamonov Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO Alexander Artamonov Lyuba Lulko As soon as US welcomes Georgia and Ukraine to NATO, Russia burns the bridges Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Americas
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy