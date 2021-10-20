Almost half of Russians (47 percent) believe that a monthly amount of 40-70 thousand rubles ($550-950) would be sufficient for a normal quality of life, including savings, The Vedomosti newspaper wrote with reference to opinion polls conducted by Rosgosstrakh insurance company.
The amount of income below 40,000 rubles ($550) per month would be enough for 21.4 percent of respondents.
Financial expectations were the highest among residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg. The study also showed that men were more likely to strive for a higher income than women. Russians aged 30-49 mostly opt for an income from 70 to 100 thousand rubles.
In late September, the analytical center of Synergy University published a survey, in which about 67 percent of Russians admitted that they suffered from a shortage of monthly income that they would need for a comfortable life.
In 2022, the minimum wage in Russia will amount to 13,617 rubles (about $200), which is 6.4 percent higher than in 2021.
How many angels are there on the tip of the needle? This question is just as pointless as an attempt to find an answer to the question of how many NATO missiles there are in Europe