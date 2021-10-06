Moscow surgeons remove huge stone from man's bladder

Moscow surgeons removed a tennis-ball-sized stone from the bladder of a 93-year-old man, the press service of the Moscow health department reports.

The 93-year-old patient was admitted to the Hospital for War Veterans No. 3 for treatment. The man complained of frequent and very painful urination.

"Having conducted comprehensive medical examination of the patient, we found a huge stone in his bladder. The stone was 5.5 centimeters large, which is comparable to a tennis ball. Taking into account the experience gained when working with such elderly patients, urologists and anesthesiologists assessed all the risks and decided to perform the surgery," Georgy Melkonyan, the chief physician of the hospital said, RIA Novosti reports.

The stone in the man's bladder had a spiky surface, which made the surgery more complicated.