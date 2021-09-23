EN RU FR PT
Americans praise Russia's new Ural motorcycle

Justin Dawes, an executive editor for US-based motorcycling magazine Cycle World, praised the performance of the Russian motorcycle Ural Gear Up Geo.

Ural Gear Up Geo motorcycle

The design of the 2021 model, the journalist notes, highlights the features of the classic Russian sidecar motorcycle to a lesser extent. Instead, the new machine features a redesigned Nitron suspension, extra top racks, engine undercover, a dedicated off-road exhaust system, Heidenau K 37 sports tires, and an extra gas tank. In addition, the journalist pointed out the handcrafted camouflage paint job. 

The journalist also emphasized the reliability of the 41-horsepower 749cc engine that always starts, which also makes the Ural Gear Up GEO look vintage in a good way. 

The comfortable travel speed is 65 miles per hour (about 105 kilometers per hour), although the motorcycle can be accelerated to 80 miles per hour (about 130 kilometers per hour), but such a high speed is not comforable for riding a sidecar motorcycle.

The physics of riding a motorcycle with a sidecar is different from the physics of a common two-wheeler. Due to peculiarities of weight distribution between the three wheels, the sidecar may wiggle and rise above the ground during sharp turns, so one should keep this in mind when driving a Ural. A passenger in the sidecar also acts as a counterweight for the vehicle.

Five fully adjustable Nitron shock absorbers make the ride on the Ural Gear Up Geo much more comfortable than on the standard Ural Gear Up.

The Ural Gear Up Geo also features a large trunk, the passenger seat is comfortable for short trips and the sidecar is comfortable for long journeys.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
