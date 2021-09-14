EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Twenty roofers climb onto the star of Moscow State University

Society » Real life stories

As many as 20 people climbed onto the star of the main building of the Moscow State University and were captured on video.

20 roofers climb Moscow State University spire

The height, to which the Russians climbed, exceeded 230 meters. According to one of the roofers, they waited for the security guard to fall asleep and quietly made their way into the building of the educational institution. It took them about an hour to ascend the spire of the building. 

They spent about two hours on the star itself. It was said that the video was made on September 11, when Moscow was holding City Day celebrations. 

When the young men finished their adventure on top and went down, the police were waiting for them. The men were taken to the police station, where they wrote explanatory notes, after which they were free to go home. 

The main building of the Moscow State University is the12th tallest building in Moscow. It is also the tallest educational building in the world.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Putin goes on self-isolation as many in the Kremlin get COVID-19
Czech Republic dances to someone else's tune to bury its relations with Russia
Russia wants Scythian gold returned to Crimea
Newly modernised outdated Soviet tank T-62 raises eyebrows in the West
Lethal watermelon poisoning in Moscow raises many questions
Taliban* militants find gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble
Military man explains Putin's reaction to 9/11 attacks
US Ambassador to Russia Sullivan summoned to Foreign Ministry
Russia-Belarus summit: Putin and Lukashenko show they can turn back time
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Newly modernised outdated Soviet tank T-62 raises eyebrows in the West

Images of the modernised version of the T-62 tank, modified by specialists from the 103rd Armored Repair Plant, appeared on the Internet in early September

Newly modernised outdated Soviet tank T-62 raises eyebrows in the West
Taliban* militants find gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
Asia
Taliban* militants find gold and millions of USD at vice president's house
Europe
Russia wants Scythian gold returned to Crimea
Real life stories
Lethal watermelon poisoning in Moscow raises many questions
Lyuba Lulko Czech Republic dances to someone else's tune to bury its relations with Russia Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff ﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble Andrey Mihayloff Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey 9/11 Twenty Years On Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Europe
Czech Republic dances to someone else's tune to bury its relations with Russia
﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble
Companies
﻿Makhlai blames Uralchem for TogliattiAzot being in trouble
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy