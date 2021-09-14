Twenty roofers climb onto the star of Moscow State University

As many as 20 people climbed onto the star of the main building of the Moscow State University and were captured on video.

The height, to which the Russians climbed, exceeded 230 meters. According to one of the roofers, they waited for the security guard to fall asleep and quietly made their way into the building of the educational institution. It took them about an hour to ascend the spire of the building.

They spent about two hours on the star itself. It was said that the video was made on September 11, when Moscow was holding City Day celebrations.

When the young men finished their adventure on top and went down, the police were waiting for them. The men were taken to the police station, where they wrote explanatory notes, after which they were free to go home.

The main building of the Moscow State University is the12th tallest building in Moscow. It is also the tallest educational building in the world.