Moscow chooses best courtesan of the month

Moscow has chosen its best courtesan of the month. She is a woman only named as Angelina, who calls herself a geisha of the 21st century. 

Angelina wrote in her Instagram account that she received the largest amount of votes on the most popular site of Moscow prostitutes (the website features more than 100,000 profiles). 

“This is a great achievement for me, and I was very excited to have this title. <...> I love and respect my choice and my business, and I give all my soul and body to it,” Angelina also wrote, adding that she engaged in prostitution less than five months ago and could make many acquaintances among both men and women. 

Angelina also wrote that this profession does not suit all women, as it has significant disadvantages, including "increased level of danger."

Angelina also said that she was going to dramatically increase the cost of her services starting from August. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
