Man suddenly steps out of the closet during online meeting in Crimea

In Crimea, a man suddenly stepped out of a closet during an online meeting devoted to infrastructure projects. 

The meeting was chaired by the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov. The video shows several men sitting in the room, when a door of the closet in the background slides to open and a man steps out of it, carefully.

The man in the closet was first deputy head of the Crimean Highway Service.

Later, representatives of the regional Ministry of Transport explained that the closet was not actually a closet, but a door to the adjacent office. However, one can clearly see shelves with files on them in the "closet." 

Earlier, Crimea's Minister of Culture Arina Novoselskaya used foul language at an online meeting, which was dedicated to the implementation of infrastructure projects. She swore at the moment, when the Internet connection was unstable. She immediately apologized to the meeting participants.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
