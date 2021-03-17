Cannibalistic actor Armie Hammer spotted dining with new girlfriend

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, amid allegations of his cannibalism scandal, was spotted dining with a new girlfriend, Page Six reports.

The notorious actor was seen in one of the restaurants on the Cayman Islands in a company of an unidentified woman. The couple was sitting at a table overlooking the sea.

Hammer has been living on the archipelago since the beginning of this year. In February, he sold his house in Los Angeles, where he lived with his ex-wife, fashion model Elizabeth Chambers. It was then reported that he left his house in the middle of the night.

Screenshots of Hammer's correspondence with his lovers were earlier published on social media. In those messages, the actor called himself a 100-percent cannibal and announced his desire to eat his partner, drink her blood and hold her beating heart in his hands.

Later, several other women, who had had a relationship with Hammer, accused the actor of inappropriate behavior.