World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Cannibalistic actor Armie Hammer spotted dining with new girlfriend

Society » Showbiz

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, amid allegations of his cannibalism scandal, was spotted dining  with a new girlfriend, Page Six reports.

Cannibalistic actor Armie Hammer spotted dining with new girlfriend

The notorious actor was seen in one of the restaurants on the Cayman Islands in a company of an unidentified woman. The couple was sitting at a table overlooking the sea.

Hammer has been living on the archipelago since the beginning of this year. In February, he sold his house in Los Angeles, where he lived with his ex-wife, fashion model Elizabeth Chambers. It was then reported that he left his house in the middle of the night.

Screenshots of Hammer's correspondence with his lovers were earlier published on social media. In those messages, the actor called himself a 100-percent cannibal and announced his desire to eat his partner, drink her blood and hold her beating heart in his hands.

Later, several other women, who had had a relationship with Hammer, accused the actor of inappropriate behavior.

Model Paige Lorenze said that Hammer once carved the letter "A" into her pubic area with a knife and then began to lick the wound. He also asked her to remove her bottom ribs so that he could eat them.

Last materials
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Twitter likely to be blocked in Russia in one month
Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better
Sputnik V vaccine effective against British strain
Russia considers banning plastic tableware and straws
Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game
Does Russia really want the Olympic humiliation under the white flag?
Sputnik V to rebuild EU-Russia ties
Ten years of Syrian conflict: The fire is still burning hot
Popular
Other
Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game

Ice hockey player Timur Faizutdinov, a full-back at Dynamo St. Petersburg, Russia, died in intensive care after an accident during the 1/8 finals of the Kharlamov Cup

Russian ice hockey player dies after puck hits his head during game
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Real life stories
Parachute jumper hangs on helicopter tail during exercises
Economics
Twitter likely to be blocked in Russia in one month
Technologies and discoveries
Sputnik V vaccine effective against British strain
Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana Alexander Shtorm Does Russia really want the Olympic humiliation under the white flag? Alexander Shtorm Lyuba Lulko Sputnik V to rebuild EU-Russia ties Lyuba Lulko
Economics
Russia considers banning plastic tableware and straws
Columnists
Sustainable development goals can guide Asia-Pacific to build back better
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Crimes
Young man goes on shooting spree in Asian spa parlors in Atlanta
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy