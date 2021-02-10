World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Prison inmate who pierced his brain with a pen, dies at hospital

Society » Real life stories

A 37-year-old man, a prisoner from SIZO-3 detention centre in the city of Novocherkassk, died at hospital of Rostov-on-Don from a ballpoint pen that pierced into his brain through the eye socket.

Prison inmate who pierced his brain with a pen, dies at hospital

According to spokespeople for the Federal Penitentiary Service, the man was admitted to the city hospital in Rostov-on-Don with a ballpoint pen that went through his eye and brain. According to doctors, the pen entered the brain to the entire depth of the skull and was only one millimeter away from vital vessels and the brain stem. Neurosurgeons performed the surgery, the man was admitted to intensive care.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the arrested man injured himself on February 5, "being in a state of nervous breakdown" when he was in his cell. The man was taken to the hospital a day later, on the evening of February 6, and was operated the same day. However, on February 9, the patient died in intensive care.

According to local publication Donday, the name of the deceased was Andrey S. He resided in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia and was accused of robbery.

The man was believed to be prone to deliberate self-mutilation. When in the prison cell, he started behaving inadequately, banging his head against the wall. At one point, the man's inmate saw that there was a pen sticking out of the man's eye. He started screaming and attracted the attention of the prison staff.

Last materials
Prison inmate who pierced his brain with a pen, dies at hospital
Russia's biggest car maker launches new SUV styled as Toyota RAV4
Josep Borrell in Moscow: Comes with a sword, leaves with Sputnik V
Kalashnikov reveals purpose of new Generation Z assault rifle
South African coronavirus strain lands in USA, third wave is imminent
Russian military scientists propose guaranteed protection against NATO
Russia's oil revenues collapse
Four mutants of the coronavirus
Fathers vs. Navalnist children: A new conflict of irreconcilable generations
American Corporate and Institutional Executives are Criminally Insane
Popular
Europe
Josep Borrell in Moscow: Comes with a sword, leaves with Sputnik V

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell arrived in Moscow to threaten Russia with sanctions, but he then left with a statement that the Sputnik V vaccine would soon be used in the EU.

Josep Borrell in Moscow: Comes with a sword, leaves with Sputnik V
Kalashnikov reveals purpose of new Generation Z assault rifle
Technologies and discoveries
Kalashnikov reveals purpose of new Generation Z assault rifle
Americas
South African coronavirus strain lands in USA, third wave is imminent
Lyuba Lulko Josep Borrell in Moscow: Comes with a sword, leaves with Sputnik V Lyuba Lulko Igor Bukker Four mutants of the coronavirus Igor Bukker Vadim Gorshenin Fathers vs. Navalnist children: A new conflict of irreconcilable generations Vadim Gorshenin
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy