Russia's biggest car maker launches new SUV styled as Toyota RAV4

Russia's automotive giant AvtoVaz has launched the sales of the upgraded Lada Niva Travel SUV.

The vehicle used to be produced under the Chevrolet brand at the General Motors and AvtoVaz joint venture. At the end of 2019, AvtoVaz bought 50 percent of the joint venture from the US-based corporation. AvtoVaz thus became the sole owner of the production site, which was later named Lada Zapad Togliatti", and the Niva model returned to the Lada product portfolio.

The new upgraded model features a new hood with more volumetric stampings, a massive radiator grille and new headlights. The rear has also changed and features new, all-LED taillights and a more prominent spoiler. There are 5 configurations and 8 colors for the new SUV. Lada Niva Travel is equipped with a full-time all-wheel drive system.