Editor of Russia's magazine trashes Gucci's dresses for men

Society » Showbiz

Alexey Dorozhkin, editor-in-chief of Elle Decoration Russia, cracked down on the feminine outfit for men created by Italian fashion house Gucci.

In a post on his Instagram account, Dorozhkin published a photo from the fashion show of the luxury brand, which shows a male model wearing an orange dress decorated with a satin ribbon. The price tag of the men's dress was said to be 171,000 rubles (about $2,300).

"Can't we simply boycott such shit?" - Dorozhkin wrote in the caption to the photo.

Spokespeople for the fashion house noted that with the outfit in question they wanted to express their attitude to "toxic stereotypes that shape male gender identity." As conceived by Gucci designers, the dress can be worn over jeans.

The garment is made of light flowing fabric. Сustomers can choose between orange-coloured and floral printed models.

