Federal Security Service officer kills himself in Moscow Kremlin

Society » Real life stories

An employee of the Federal Security Service (FSO) committed suicide while on duty in the Moscow Kremlin. It is believed that the man committed suicide because was not happy with his working conditions. 

An unnamed source told TASS news agency that the deceased employee did not serve at the unit responsible for personal security of the president. At the same time, Baza Temegram channel said that the man may have killed himself because he found it impossible to deal with "indifferent attitude" of the FSO administration to his working conditions, which included many excess hours.

The publication writes that in one of the last shifts the man worked for more than 15 hours. According to his colleagues, they started working excess hours due to personnel shortage without being paid for extra hours.

According to the channel, the deceased was an employee of the 5th department of the FSO of Russia, Mikhail Zakharov. Baza claims that Zakharov's wife was not told about either the causes or circumstances of his death. According to relatives, he has not lived with his wife lately - the couple was planning a divorce in December. 

