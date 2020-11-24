EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter

Society » Real life stories

Ivan Pigarev, a prominent Russian biologist, specialist in the physiology of vision and sleep, was killed in an accident in Moscow. 

On Wednesday, July 14, the 80-year-old doctor of biological sciences was riding a bicycle (according to other information, it was a scooter) in Moscow's Vorobyovy Gory district. At one of the sharp turns, he collided with a man on a scooter and fell on the asphalt road. The scientist was hospitalized, but doctors failed to save his life, and he died from injuries.

It was also said that the scooter rider was hospitalised as well. They both fell down, but the scientist hit his head on the road and suffered a serious cranial injury. 

Ivan Pigarev was a Chief Researcher at the Kharkevich Institute for Information Transmission Problems. He lectured on sleep theory.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter
Defense Minister Shoygu praises Russian army as best in the world
Gamaleya Center virologist: There is no link between cancer and vaccination
Englishman attacks and beats his Russian wife after England loses Euro 2020
Module of Russian ISS segment to be undocked and flooded on July 23
Covid-19 and Johnson’s gamble
Denmark considers shooting down Russian military aircraft
Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky
China strikes another blow on bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners
Russian Defence Minister announces largest naval parade in history
Popular
Europe
Denmark considers shooting down Russian military aircraft

In Denmark, officials recollected the incident with the Russian Sukhoi Su-24M fighter jet, which was shot down by Turkey in 2015 as the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces were flying in the vicinity of Danish airspace

Denmark considers shooting down Russian military aircraft
Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter
Real life stories
Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter
Technologies and discoveries
Module of Russian ISS segment to be undocked and flooded on July 23
Europe
Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky
Lyuba Lulko Gamaleya Center virologist: There is no link between cancer and vaccination Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19 and Johnson’s gamble Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Putin's article: Ukraine can exist only in partnership with Russia Dmitry Sudakov
Real life stories
Englishman attacks and beats his Russian wife after England loses Euro 2020
Asia
China strikes another blow on bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners
Covid-19 and Johnson’s gamble
Technologies and discoveries
Covid-19 and Johnson’s gamble
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy