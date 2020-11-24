Russian biologist killed when riding a scooter

Ivan Pigarev, a prominent Russian biologist, specialist in the physiology of vision and sleep, was killed in an accident in Moscow.

On Wednesday, July 14, the 80-year-old doctor of biological sciences was riding a bicycle (according to other information, it was a scooter) in Moscow's Vorobyovy Gory district. At one of the sharp turns, he collided with a man on a scooter and fell on the asphalt road. The scientist was hospitalized, but doctors failed to save his life, and he died from injuries.

It was also said that the scooter rider was hospitalised as well. They both fell down, but the scientist hit his head on the road and suffered a serious cranial injury.

Ivan Pigarev was a Chief Researcher at the Kharkevich Institute for Information Transmission Problems. He lectured on sleep theory.