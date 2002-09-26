World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Taxi cab driver bites off woman's finger

Society » Real life stories

In the city of Ussuriisk, the Far East of Russia, a taxi cab driver bit a woman on her finger. She had to amputate a phalanx as a result of the attack, a representative of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said.

According to the official, the conflict sparked near a shopping center, when the taxi driver and the husband of the injured woman had an argument. The woman intervened when the men started fighting.

According to LIFE SHOT Telegram channel, the taxi driver was outraged when the woman tried to photograph the taxi service phone number, which was placed on the rear window of the car.

"It has been established that the conflict sparked between the 49-year-old taxi driver and the man who was in the parking lot of the shopping centre with his wife. The conflict escalated into a fight. As a result of the incident, the woman suffered bodily harm in the form of the traumatic amputation of the lower phalanx of the little finger of her left hand," the source said.

Earlier, a female resident of St. Petersburg reported on social media that a taxi driver, who was taking his passenger to the airport, started watching porn and masturbating. The woman later called the support of the taxi service. The company fully reimbursed with her for the trip to the airport and offered three promotional codes for taxi rides in the future.

