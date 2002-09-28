EN RU FR PT
Several hundreds of soldiers from elite special forces were deployed to the city of Shusha, which remained under the control of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic before the autumn of 2020. The soldiers were deployed due to the arrival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the region, WarGonzo Telegram channel reports on June 15, citing its own sources in Karabakh.

According to the source of the channel, at least two battalions of elite servicemen a total of about 500 people - were sent to Shusha. There are both foreign instructors and active servicemen of Turkish special forces among them.

It was said that the troops were deployed to the city to ensure the security of Turkish President Erdogan during his visit.

Earlier on June 15, it became known that Erdogan, together with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shusha. The Turkish president will stay in the city for two days, during which he is expected to sign a major agreement with the head of Azerbaijan.

The city of Shusha is ten kilometers from the capital of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic,  Stepanakert. It is the key city in the region. In the autumn of 2020, during the last war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Shuha returned to the control of Azerbaijan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a Turkish consulate would be opened in the city of Shusha. This was reported by Anadolu news agency.

