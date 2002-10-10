Englishman attacks and beats his Russian wife after England loses Euro 2020

A Briton, who is married to a Russian woman, beat his wife and her mother after England lost the UEFA European Football Championship final to Italy, REN TV reports.

The incident took place at a Moscow hotel, where the Briton's wife and their daughter were waiting for the man to return.

According to the Russian woman, her husband left to watch the final game between England and Italy and returned to the hotel being very aggressive. She said that she was giving her daughter a massage, when the man pulled her off the couch and started strangling her.

The woman called her mother, and when she arrived the man started abusing her as well. He pushed the woman off the chair she was sitting on and started yelling, telling everyone to leave.

The hotel staff and security came to help. In their presence, the Russian woman claimed, her husband was threatening to kill both her and her mother.

The woman went to the police. She said that she married the Englishman in 2017, and he started abusing her a year after the wedding.

Euro-2020 football tournament ended on July 11 with Italy winning the title of the European champion.