World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Interview with smiling and penitent maniac causes outrage in Russia

Society » Real life stories

The Public Collegium on Press Complaints will look into the notorious interview, which journalist and socialite Ksenia Sobchak had with Viktor Mokhov, a rapist and kidnapper, known in Russia as the "Skopin maniac." The collegium will look into the question to decide whether the journalist violated professional ethics, the members of the collegium told the Vedomosti newspaper.

Interview with smiling and penitent maniac causes outrage in Russia

On March 31, Sobchak was notified of the official complaint that was filed against her interview with the criminal. According to Mikhail Fedotov, the co-chairman of the board, the journalist will have to explain the motives and circumstances that moved her to make the interview with the rapist. A linguistic examination of the interview will also be carried out.

Based on the results of the investigation, the collegium may formulate a new regulation that will be included in the standards of professional journalistic ethics. It is not a legally binding document.

In 2000, Viktor Mokhov kidnapped two young women - 14-year-old Yekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina in the town of Skopin, the Ryazan region of Russia. Mokhov kept them in a bunker for almost four years and raped them almost every day. In the spring of 2004, the girls managed to pass a written note outside, and on May 4, 2004, they were released. 

Elena Samokhina gave birth to three children during her captivity. Mokhov abandoned two of them at doorsteps of apartment buildings; the children ended up in orphanages. Her third child from the rapist was born dead after the girls were released.

The Skopin District Court sentenced Mokhov to 17 years in a strict regime colony and subsequently cut the term to 16 years and 10 months. That was the maximum sentence that Mokhov could get on his criminal charges back then. 

On March 3, 2021, Mokhov was released. He is now 70 years old. During the interview with Sobchak, he apologised for what he did to the kidnapped girls, and expressed a desire to meet with the two girls to ask for forgiveness. He also said that he would like to find his children. 

Ksenia Sobchak released her interview with the maniac on her YouTube channel on March 22. Her documentary was titled "Skopin Maniac: A conversation at large." In the film, Mokhov said with a smile on his face that he was ready to "deal again" with Samokhina, because she did not give birth to any other children after her release. 

He also said that he served his sentence and paid a price for what he did to the girls. He also said that he was happy to know that the girls were alright. 

When trying to explain his crime, Mokhov said that he "stumbled a little, it may happen to anyone." The rapist also said that he "turned out to be a hostage" to his own crime and "suffered" just like his prisoners, because he could not kill them and was afraid to release them too. 

After the interview, the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, initiated a discussion to introduce a legislative ban on interviews with criminals who committed especially grave crimes. MP Oksana Pushkina asked the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Federal Penitentiary Service to look into Mokhov's words about his desire to "deal with" Samokhina. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to conduct a relevant investigation into the complaint.  

One of Mokhov's victims, Ekaterina Martynova (she wrote a book about four years of her life that she spent as Mokhov's captive and sex slave), said that Mokhov tried to add her as a friend on VKontakte social network. She turned to the Investigative Committee with a requirement to file a new criminal case against Mokhov.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Interview with smiling and penitent maniac causes outrage in Russia
Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner faces protests in Georgia
Gold mining in Russia grows
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
ISIS chooses another target for 2021 - Mozambique
Should Putin bow to Merkel and Macron?
Long-term considerations in brain injury settlements
Italy expels two Russian diplomats amid spy scandal
Russian shooter used 1948 Degtyarev light machine gun
The West wants to burn all bridges between Russia and China
Popular
Europe
Should Putin bow to Merkel and Macron?

Should Vladimir Putin humiliate himself to the point when he needs to explain himself to Paris and Berlin, whose leaders also consider him a "killer"?

Should Putin bow to Merkel and Macron?
Russian shooter used 1948 Degtyarev light machine gun
Crimes
Russian shooter used 1948 Degtyarev light machine gun
Africa
ISIS chooses another target for 2021 - Mozambique
Europe
Italy expels two Russian diplomats amid spy scandal
Lyuba Lulko ISIS chooses another target for 2021 - Mozambique Lyuba Lulko Alex Sanders Long-term considerations in brain injury settlements Alex Sanders Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana COVID-19 a wake-up call to address development fault lines in Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana
Real life stories
Interview with smiling and penitent maniac causes outrage in Russia
Health
Long-term considerations in brain injury settlements
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Politics
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy