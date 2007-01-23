World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia to send last RD-180 rocket engines to USA

Science » Technologies and discoveries

Russia is sending last RD-180 rocket engines to the United States, Igor Arbuzov, CEO of Energomash Scientific and Production Association, told RIA Novosti.

Russia to send last RD-180 rocket engines to USA

“These engines are ready, but the coronavirus pandemic does not give us an opportunity to ship them to the United States. We are shipping them this year. They are the last engines under the current contract,” the official said. 

According to the information posted on the public procurement website, Russia is shipping six RD-180 power units to the United States this year.

In July 2020, Blue Origin delivered the first BE-4 rocket engine to the United Launch Alliance (ULA). This is not a serial, but a test engine. 

In January 2018, Energomash CEO, Igor Arbuzov, said that more than a half of the company's profit  comes from RD-180 and RD-181 rocket engines shipments to the United States.

  • It is worthy of note that two single-chamber BE-4 engines installed on the first stage of the Vulcan launch vehicle (Atlas 6) are believed to develop greater thrust than one two-chamber RD-180 of the first stage of Atlas 5.
  • Unlike the kerosene-powered RD-180, the BE-4 uses methane.
  • The Vulcan rocket with the US-made BE-4 engines is to replace the Atlas 5 launch vehicle that currently run on the Russian RD-180.
Russian rocket engines for USA
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia
We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic
Nikolai Patrushev accuses USA of developing biological weapons
Russia to send Luna-25 mission to the Moon collect lunar regolith
Well-known Russian virologist found dead in his Moscow apartment
Western culture of hatred threatens world peace
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War
Ukraine does not speak Ukrainian
USA's hypersonic weapons proves to be a failure
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to send Luna-25 mission to the Moon collect lunar regolith

Roscosmos is to launch the rocket with the research vehicle of the mission in October 2021. The main landing zone of the Luna-25 space probe is located north of the Boguslavsky crater

Russia to send Luna-25 mission to the Moon collect lunar regolith
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
Technologies and discoveries
Sukhoi Su-57 paired with S-70 UAV achieve ultimate air superiority
Russia
Nikolai Patrushev accuses USA of developing biological weapons
Columnists
Western culture of hatred threatens world peace
Mahboob A. Khawaja We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic Mahboob A. Khawaja David Harasym Western culture of hatred threatens world peace David Harasym Peter Baofu 3 Myths of Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in the U.S. during the Sinophobic 2nd Cold War Peter Baofu
Real life stories
Well-known Russian virologist found dead in his Moscow apartment
Columnists
We, the people, the humanity and our entangled future in global COVID-19 pandemic
US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia
Politics
US runs dumb line of policy in relation to Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy