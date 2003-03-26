EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Module of Russian ISS segment to be undocked and flooded on July 23

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The cosmonauts of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) have begun to prepare the Pirs module for undocking. The module will be undocked from the station with the help of the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft, Roscosmos reports.

Module of Russian ISS segment to be undocked and flooded on July 23

“The Pirs docking module, which will be replaced by the new multipurpose laboratory module Nauka, is planned to be undocked by the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle from the International Space Station on July 23 at 16:17 Moscow time. It will be flooded in the Pacific Ocean after about four hours,” the message from the space corporation said.

Interestingly, the Progress MS-16 cargo vehicle is dubbed after the main character of the Russian classic story "Mumu" by Ivan Turgenev - "Gerasim".

In July, Roscosmos announced that the launch of Nauka (Science) module to the Russian segment of the ISS was scheduled for July 21. Reserve dates are set for July 22 and 23. Nauka is to dock the ISS on July 29 (if launched on July 21).

In April, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said that the Russian state corporation, after leaving the ISS project, could deliver the Russian segment of the orbital laboratory to NASA. According to Rogozin, the Russian segment of the station is 80 percent worn out, and its maintenance "will require approximately the same funds that would be required to deploy a separate national Russian orbital station from 2025. 

Russian segment of the ISS
Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Denmark considers shooting down Russian military aircraft
Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky
China strikes another blow on bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners
Russian Defence Minister announces largest naval parade in history
Two women fight over a book in Moscow
Hundreds of migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fight in Moscow
Putin's article: Ukraine can exist only in partnership with Russia
Riots in Cuba herald revolution in Russia
Combating COVID-19 and Ensuring No One is Left Behind
Germany calls for the collapse of the EU and union with Russia
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Putin's article: Ukraine can exist only in partnership with Russia

"We respect the Ukrainian language and traditions, we respect the aspiration of the Ukrainian people to see their country as a free, safe and stable state," Putin wrote.

Putin's article: Ukraine can exist only in partnership with Russia
Russian Defence Minister announces largest naval parade in history
News from the Kremlin
Russian Defence Minister announces largest naval parade in history
Crimes
Hundreds of migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fight in Moscow
Real life stories
Two women fight over a book in Moscow
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Covid-19 and Johnson’s gamble Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov Putin's article: Ukraine can exist only in partnership with Russia Dmitry Sudakov Lyuba Lulko Riots in Cuba herald revolution in Russia Lyuba Lulko
Europe
Denmark considers shooting down Russian military aircraft
Europe
Angela Merkel refuses to discuss Nord Stream 2 with Ukraine's Zelensky
China strikes another blow on bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners
Asia
China strikes another blow on bitcoin and cryptocurrency miners
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy