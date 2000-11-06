First flying car makes spectacular flight and takes a joyride

The AirCar, or the flying vehicle, successfully completed a flight between the cities of Nitra and Bratislava in Slovakia. Stefan Klein, the architect of the flying car, piloted the vehicle both in the air and on the ground.

AirCar takes off and flies

The AirCar transforms from car to aircraft and vice versa within just 2 minutes 15 seconds. The prototype of the vehicle can fly at an average speed of 170 km/h at a maximum altitude of 2.5 km. The AirCar is capable of carrying two people on board with a total weight of no more than 200 kg.

The next, upgraded version of the AirCar will receive a new engine that will be able to provide a cruising speed of 300 km/h and an enlarged fuel tank that will make flights up to 1,000 km possible.

The spectacular video of the flight shows there vehicle entering the runway, unfolding its wings and taking off. Then the vehicle lands, retracts its wings and tail assembly and then drives like a regular car on a city highway.

The project was founded in 1989. The founder of the company believes that AirCar will mark a new milestone in the history of small aviation.