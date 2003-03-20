Russia successfully test-fires S-500 Prometheus missile system

The Russian Ministry of Defense conducted test firing of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system at a high-speed ballistic target. The video of the test launch was posted on the official YouTube channel of the department.

S-500 test launch

The launch took place at the Kapustin Yar test site. According to the Ministry of Defense, the firing confirmed the tactical and technical performance of the S-500 system.

The S-500 Prometheus is the state-of-the-art surface-to-air air defense system. The S-500 is capable of attacking ballistic and aerodynamic targets, including cruise missiles, within a range of up to 600 kilometers.

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Prometheus was getting ready for its first combat duty.