EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia successfully test-fires S-500 Prometheus missile system

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Russian Ministry of Defense conducted test firing of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system at a high-speed ballistic target. The video of the test launch was posted on the official YouTube channel of the department.

S-500 test launch

The launch took place at the Kapustin Yar test site. According to the Ministry of Defense, the firing confirmed the tactical and technical performance of the S-500 system.

The S-500 Prometheus is the state-of-the-art surface-to-air air defense system. The S-500 is capable of attacking ballistic and aerodynamic targets, including cruise missiles, within a range of up to 600 kilometers.

Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Prometheus was getting ready  for its first combat duty.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia successfully test-fires S-500 Prometheus missile system
Germany and the United States will never be friends again
New Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Su-67 to be unveiled in 2021
Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia
An-28 hard landing near Tomsk: All 19 on board survived
The triumph of corruption in South Africa
Who wants to burn in nuclear hell for Ukraine?
Popular
Technologies and discoveries
New Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Su-67 to be unveiled in 2021

Many foreigners were impressed by the video with the new Russian fighter jet. It is believed that Russia is going to unveil its new aircraft at MAKS-2021 airshow

New Russian fifth-generation fighter jet Su-67 to be unveiled in 2021
Germany and the United States will never be friends again
Europe
Germany and the United States will never be friends again
Columnists
Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia
Columnists
Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas
Lyuba Lulko Germany and the United States will never be friends again Lyuba Lulko David R. Hoffman Stop Nazism: Boycott Texas David R. Hoffman John Stanton Scenario for US & NATO invasion of Crimea and origins of American hatred of Russia John Stanton
Asia
Russia bewildered about Turkey protecting Kabul International Airport
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
Real life stories
Woman driver who ran over three children in Moscow gets help
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy