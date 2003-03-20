The Russian Ministry of Defense conducted test firing of the S-500 anti-aircraft missile system at a high-speed ballistic target. The video of the test launch was posted on the official YouTube channel of the department.
The launch took place at the Kapustin Yar test site. According to the Ministry of Defense, the firing confirmed the tactical and technical performance of the S-500 system.
The S-500 Prometheus is the state-of-the-art surface-to-air air defense system. The S-500 is capable of attacking ballistic and aerodynamic targets, including cruise missiles, within a range of up to 600 kilometers.
Late last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Prometheus was getting ready for its first combat duty.
