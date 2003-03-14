World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russa registers Sputnik Light

Russia's Ministry of Health has registered Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine, RIA Novosti reports.

The application for registration was submitted by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The drug is part of the Sputnik product line.

The entry in the register of medicines says that Sputnik Light is a vector vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection, which is produced in the form of a solution for intramuscular administration. One inoculation dose measures 0.5 ml. In frozen form, the drug can be stored for 12 months, in liquid form - for two months.

The drug was developed by the Gamaleya Center in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on the well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors.

According to Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Center, the light form of the vaccine against coronavirus will form immunity against COVID-19 for three to four months. If re-infected, it will make it possible to avoid a severe form of the disease.

According to Kirill Dmitriev, the chief of RDIF, Sputnik Light primarily targets foreign markets with strong outbreaks of the coronavirus disease. Alexander Gintsburg said earlier that the use of the light version of the vaccine against coronavirus makes it possible to ease the burden on local health care.


