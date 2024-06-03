X-class solar flare to generate super powукагд magnetic storm on Earth

Massive cloud of plasma from X-class solar flare to hit Earth

A powerful solar flare that caused a massive ejection of solar matter on June 2, 2024, may cause a very string magnetic storm on Earth. The plasma cloud will reach our planet on Tuesday, June 4th.

Photo: NASA is licensed under public domain

The June 2 X-class flare (the most powerful one) has become the third highest-level flare in the past 24 hours caused by active region 3697. This area caused a powerful flare in 2017 and the strongest magnetic storm since 2005.

A total of five X-class flares were recorded in just three days from the moment the area appeared on the side of the Sun facing the Earth. The most dangerous flare occurred on May 29, but the ejection passed by the planet.

The current situation is significantly different from the May 29 flare, scientists note. The center of the explosion on the Sun was very close to the Sun-Earth line. The plasma cloud is directed almost exactly towards the Earth, which means an inevitable collision with the planet's magnetic field.

The plasma cloud is expected to reach Earth's orbit on Tuesday, June 4. This is going to be a G3 category impact that will cause a very strong magnetic storm.

Magnetic storms are classified on a five-degree scale (from G1 to G5) of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

G1 (minor storm) may cause minor fluctuations in power grids and minor disruption to satellites.

G2 (moderate storm) may result in increased resistance in high-voltage transmission lines and increased auroral ovals to lower latitudes.

G3 (severe storm) may cause problems with navigation systems and intensify auroras. The latter can be seen in mid-latitudes even at Moscow latitudes.

G4 (very severe storm) and G5 (extreme storm) may cause severe disruption to power grids, radio and satellite systems.

It is assumed that magnetic storms may affect people's health in a variety of ways. According to the US National Institutes of Health, many studies have demonstrated a connection between increased geomagnetic activity and the functioning of the autonomic nervous system, blood pressure levels, an increased risk of dangerous cardiovascular events, and impaired pulmonary function.

In general, people may experience headaches, irritability, fatigue and insomnia. Changes in the Earth's magnetic field may disrupt biological rhythms and affect overall health. However, there is no consensus in the scientific community as to whether magnetic storms can really affect the human body.