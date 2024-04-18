Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot

Boston Dynamics presented the new robot. The company refused from the old hydraulic platform to introduce the new electric one under the same name, Atlas.

The new robot is completely electronic, there are no hydraulic systems involved.

The new robot will be stronger and more maneuverable as all developments of the previous generation of the robot will be improved. The company is ambitious to introduce humanoid robots and create infrastructure for them, including software.

It is believed that Atlas robots will work at Hyundai production facilities. The company invests in Boston Dynamics and plans to create a new generation of automotive manufacturing capabilities.

The new robots are also equipped with machine learning tools: they will be able to work efficiently and adapt to challenges of the real world rather than test laboratories.