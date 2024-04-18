World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Boston Dynamics presents new entirely electric humanoid robot

Boston Dynamics presents humanoid robot of new generation

Science

Boston Dynamics presented the new robot. The company refused from the old hydraulic platform to introduce the new electric one under the same name, Atlas.

Boston Dynamics new robot

The new robot is completely electronic, there are no hydraulic systems involved.

The new robot will be stronger and more maneuverable as all developments of the previous generation of the robot will be improved. The company is ambitious to introduce humanoid robots and create infrastructure for them, including software.

It is believed that Atlas robots will work at Hyundai production facilities. The company invests in Boston Dynamics and plans to create a new generation of automotive manufacturing capabilities.

The new robots are also equipped with machine learning tools: they will be able to work efficiently and adapt to challenges of the real world rather than test laboratories.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces strike AFU's command post at Chernihiv hotel

On the morning of Wednesday, April 17, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a hotel in Chernihiv

Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv
Russian forces strike military airfield where Ukraine was to station F-16 fighters
Russian army strikes Ukrainian airfield before it gets F-16 fighters
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Tucker Carlson interviews perhaps second most famous Russian, Pavel Durov
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam Mark S. McGrew The curious case of man in black Pavel Durov Andrey Mihayloff Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South Lyuba Lulko
Russia starts withdrawing its peacekeepers from Nagorno Karabakh
What you do not know about Pavel Durov
What you do not know about Pavel Durov
Last materials
Democracy: A 2,500 Year Old Scam
Eyewitnesses video shows Russian missiles striking hotel in Chernihiv
Russian peacemakers start leaving Nagorno Karabakh
The curious case of man in black Pavel Durov
Telegram founder Pavel Durov opens up his heart and mind to Tucker Carlson
Russian forces strike military airfield where Ukraine was to station F-16 fighters
Xi Jinping rejects Zelensky's peace plan, sends strong message to Global South
Over 200 rare animal species killed in fire at Crimea zoo
Ukrainian terrorist hot air balloon shot down over Russia
Czech businessman supplies repaired Soviet T-72 tanks and becomes billionaire
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X