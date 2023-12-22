World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Bones of unknown million-year-old animals found in Yakutia

Science

Bones of unknown animals millions of years of age were found in Yakutia. 

Photo: Openverse by Odense Bys Museer is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

In the Churapcha region of Yakutia, archeologists found a Paleolithic human site that is believed to be at least 30,000 years old. Bones of unknown animals were found during excavation works. 

The radiocarbon research of the finds revealed that the found remains were from the Neogene era - a period that began 23 million years ago and ended 2.58 million years ago.

"We found artifacts that correspond to this archaeological culture. We unearthed a large number mammoth fauna bones that bear traces of [human] influence. We also found bones of unknown animals of the Pleistocene-Neogene era,” Albert Protopopov, the head of the department of mammoth fauna of the Academy of Sciences of Yakutia, Doctor of Biological Sciences said. 

Bones of rhinoceroses and lions were also discovered at the site.

Click here to see pictures from the site of the archeological discovery.

