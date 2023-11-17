World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Avangard hypersonic vehicle creates plasma while flying to target like fireball

Science

When flying at full speed, Russia's state-of-the-art Avangard hypersonic vehicle is invisible to radar.

Photo: Russian Defence Ministry

“This is the only hypersonic unit in the world that can be used at intercontinental range and has a speed of Mach 28. In a nutshell, this is  a vehicle to deliver conventional or nuclear weapons that flies in the form of a fireball as its surface heats up to colossal temperatures at such speed producing plasma on the surface of the vehicle,” Yuri Knutov military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov told lenta.ru publication. 

Plasma absorbs electromagnetic radiation making the unit invisible to radar, the expert added. 

“Avangard can be visible only from missile attack warning system satellites that monitor missile launches. They are configured to monitor the operation of missile engines. However, given the lightning speed of the Avangard vehicle, it will strike the target before it is detected,” he said.

There is no missile defence system in the world today that can intercept a manoeuvring target flying at such a speed.

“Avangard is a unique vehicle. Today, no country in the world has such a weapon,” the expert concluded.

The Daily Express earlier wrote that the Russian Avangard hypersonic missile system would  significantly enhance the combat capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.

Avangard missile launch
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
