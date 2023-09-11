HeyGen neural network shows Boris Yeltsin speaking very good English in his 'I am leaving' speech

Curious videos have appeared on the Internet showing political figures, bloggers and actors speaking foreign languages that they do not know. The words that they say in the videos were translated into foreign languages with the help of HeyGen neural network.

The neural network translates the video while preserving the speaker's voice and movements of the lips.

"We are over the moon with the reactions to our video translation launch! Thank you!" messages posted on social pages of the project say.

One of the videos that has gone viral on the Internet shows late Russian President Boris Yeltsin making his "I am leaving now" speech from 2000 when he announced his resignation.

The network works with video files translating human speech into foreign languages making it all sound absolutely natural.

Many YouTube bloggers started experimenting with the neural network translating their videos into other languages and thereby expanding the geography of their audience.

HeyGen is available on its website — any user can translate one video from 30 to 59 seconds long for free.