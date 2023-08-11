Russia launches Luna-25 space probe to the Moon

On August 11, Russia launched the Luna-25 space probe to the Moon. This is the first mission to Earth's satellite in the history of modern Russia. The rocket blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:11 am.

Luna 25 launch

The automatic interplanetary station will arrive at the south pole of the moon. The tasks of the mission include:

practice soft landing for future missions,

conduct research on the circumpolar region of the Moon,

analyse soil, dust particles and plasma in the exosphere.

If there is enough water discovered as a result of the research:

the pole will become a suitable location for building lunar bases;

it will be possible to load less water on manned spaceships;

it will be possible to produce rocket fuel right on the spot.

The Luna-25 is expected to land on the south pole of the Moon on August 21.