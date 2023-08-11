World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia launches Luna-25 space probe to the Moon

On August 11, Russia launched the Luna-25 space probe to the Moon. This is the first mission to Earth's satellite in the history of modern Russia. The rocket blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 2:11 am.

Luna 25 launch

The automatic interplanetary station will arrive at the south pole of the moon. The tasks of the mission include:

  • practice soft landing for future missions,
  • conduct research on the circumpolar region of the Moon,
  • analyse soil, dust particles and plasma in the exosphere.

If there is enough water discovered as a result of the research:

  • the pole will become a suitable location for building lunar bases;
  • it will be possible to load less water on manned spaceships;
  • it will be possible to produce rocket fuel right on the spot.

The Luna-25 is expected to land on the south pole of the Moon on August 21.

