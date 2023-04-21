Russia designs jet-propelled FPV drone

Russian company Unmanned Vehicles has developed a jet-propelled FPV (First Person View) kamikaze drone of the K-5 aircraft type. The prototype of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was presented at an exhibition in Moscow, RIA Novosti reports.

"We made this UAV jet-propelled in order to get speed. The UAV is equipped with artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies — it operates within thermal signatures and images. In the near future, we plan to adjust the inertial system to get rid of the use of radio channels completely," a company representative said.

The drone operator will need to take the drone to the target area, whereas the on-board system will then independently aim the UAV at a specific target.

The K-5 UAV has a turbojet engine that enables the vehicle to develop the speed of up to 400 kilometres per hour and a cruising speed of up to 200 kilometres per hour.

The UAV is capable of flying for up to 90 kilometres while carrying up to six kilograms of payload.

All the components used for the production of the UAV, except for the engine, are Russian-made. The drone can be launched from a ground-based catapult or with the help of a solid rocket booster. The drone currently undergoes tests that are expected to be completed before the end of 2023.