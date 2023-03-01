World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Scientists predict major earthquakes in the next few days in March

Science

Frank Hoogerbeets, a seismologist from the Netherlands, predict more powerful earthquakes in March 2023.

According to SSGEOS scientific institute, where the scientist works, seismic activity may intensify considerably from March 3 to March 7 against the background of planetary proximity. Tremors may occur in 12 regions of the planet with magnitude reaching 8.5 and higher.

The south of Japan, Indonesia, Portugal, Greece, Pakistan, part of North America and the Kuril Islands are the most dangerous zone, Hoogerbeets noted.

"I am not exaggerating or trying to spread fear. This is just a warning,” the scientist said.

Hoogerbeets is known as an amateur earthquake "enthusiast" and "quake mystic" who believes the movement of planets in our solar system can help us predict earthquakes.

However, according to the US Geological Survey, it is impossible to predict earthquakes.

"We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur in a specific area within a certain number of years," the agency said. 

Geologist and scientist Okan Tuysuz warned tourists about the danger of an earthquake in popular resorts in Turkey. Izmir, Mugla, Antalya, Istanbul are in the risk zone, he said.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
