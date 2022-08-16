M-81 robotic dog armed with grenade launcher creates furore at Army 2022 Forum

The M-81 robotic dog with a grenade launcher was unveiled to the general public at Army-2022 Russian military forum. The robot was developed by JSC Intellect Machine.

The robotic dog can work in emergency circumstances, engage in reconnaissance activities, walk through rubble, and deliver medicines.

There is also a modification for combat use. It is the combat version of the robotic dog that was presented at the forum.

This version of the robotic dog can conduct accurate fire, patrol and guard objects, deliver weapons and ammunition. The combat version can be armed with a grenade launcher, a Kalashnikov assault rifle or two Glock guns.

The M-81 robot is based on the Chinese technology. It costs about 1 million rubles ($16,500). JSC Intellect Machine plans to launch the production of the robotic dog in Russia.