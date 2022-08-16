World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

M-81 robotic dog armed with grenade launcher creates furore at Army 2022 Forum

Science

The M-81 robotic dog with a grenade launcher was unveiled to the general public at Army-2022 Russian military forum. The robot was developed by JSC Intellect Machine.

The robotic dog can work in emergency circumstances, engage in reconnaissance activities, walk through rubble, and deliver medicines.

There is also a modification for combat use. It is the combat version of the robotic dog that was presented at the forum.

This version of the robotic dog can conduct accurate fire, patrol and guard objects, deliver weapons and ammunition. The combat version can be armed with a grenade launcher, a Kalashnikov assault rifle or two Glock guns.

The M-81 robot is based on the Chinese technology. It costs about 1 million rubles ($16,500). JSC Intellect Machine plans to launch the production of the robotic dog in Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
World
Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine

Russia does not deliberately attack supply lines in Ukraine that supply Western weapons. It has found a new, much more effective and less costly way to destroy it. So say the authors of the Chinese Sohu. 

Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
World
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
World
Russian Defence Minister: Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer huge losses
Hotspots and Incidents
Ammo explosions in Crimea: Several hurt, trains delayed
Lyuba Lulko The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
Business
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
World
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia
Ukrainian saboteurs explode power lines feeding Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian saboteurs explode power lines feeding Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Last materials
M-81 robotic dog armed with grenade launcher creates furore at Army 2022 Forum
Russia to build 300 shelters for state-of-the-art fifth-generation aircraft
Russia names the reason for imposing sanctions on Czech Republic and Bulgaria
UK wants to fly RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft over Russia
Russian Defence Minister: Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer huge losses
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
Onet.pl: Polish authorities lie about the gas situation
Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine
Bloomberg: Europe is turning its back on Ukraine
Russia debunks the myth of Western superweapon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy